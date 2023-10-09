Home

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 5,563 Posts from October 15 At slprbassam.in

Applicants will be able to apply for the various posts offered by the Assam police at slprbassam.in between October 15 and November 1, 2023.

The application window will open from October 15.

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has rolled out details about quite a few vacant positions on its official website slprbassam.in. Candidates will be able to register for the post of Inspector, Constable, Lab Technician, Safai Karmachari, or Driver Constable. While the application window will open from October 15, the last date to apply has been fixed at November 1. The latest recruitment drive by the Assam Police aims to fill up a total of 5,563 posts.

Candidates have to upload certain documents such as a passport-size photograph, candidate’s signature, proof of age, and educational documents, along with other relevant certificates in the format mentioned in the official notification.

The applicants are not required to pay an application fee to register themselves for the multiple openings at the Assam Police.

As far as the education qualification is concerned, a candidate needs to have at least passed the 6th standard from a recognized institute to be eligible for the Assam Police Recruitment 2023.

In order to be eligible, candidates must be Indian citizens and permanent residents of Assam. Additionally, the applicant is advised to register their name with a local employment exchange in Assam.

Furthermore, candidates must also be fluent in either Assamese or any other state language.

How To Apply For Multiple Positions Offered By The Assam Police?

The candidates who wish to apply for the various posts offered by the Assam police can follow the steps mentioned below :

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Assam Police at slprbassam.in

Step 2

Next, click on the application link for Sub Inspector, Constable, Lab Technician, and other positions

Step 3

After that, register yourself on the website at slprbassam.in

Step 4

Next, fill out the application form

Step 5

Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned in the form and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the application form and take a printout for future reference

