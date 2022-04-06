Guwahati: With an aim to accelerate the recruitment drive in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the government will recruit 16,000 new youth to Assam Police in various capacities between May 10-June 10. “Between May 10-June 10, we will recruit 16,000 new youth to Assam Police in various capacities. After which, we’ll finalize dates & one by one recruit 1 lakh youth, in the shortest possible time,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced For MTS, Steno Posts At joinindianarmy.nic.in. Details Here

While speaking to the media, the chief minister also claimed that case registration rate in police stations of Assam has decreased by 30-35 per cent in the first three months of the current year as compared to the same period in the previous year.

He urged police personnel to sincerely work for ensuring a 'crime-free society' and instil a sense of security and confidence among people. Sarma recalled his appeal to the police personnel to adopt zero tolerance towards criminals, economic offenders, drug mafia and middlemen soon after assuming power on May 10, 2021.

“The Assam Police has stood up to the test and it is reflected in the decreased rate in case registration as well as crime,” the chief minister said while addressing the passing-out parade of trainee officers at North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) here. The largest-ever batch of trainee officers, comprising 578 cadets, was commissioned into active policing at NEPA in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

The chief minister said as the police personnel work to control crime, the government is also chipping in by providing necessary support, whether in terms of recruitment, housing facilities, use of technology, and improved infrastructure. As many as 16,000 people will be recruited into the force between May 10 to June 10 this year.