Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has finally declared the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) today, August 02, 2022. All those who have appeared for the Assam PAT exam can download the scorecard from the DTE's official website dte.assam.gov.in. The entrance exam was held on July 24, 2022, in pen and paper mode.

"The result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT-2022) has been declared. Check your result using your PAT Roll No and Date of Birth," reads the official notification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the link and a direct link to download the scorecard.

  1. Go to the official website of DTE  — dte.assam.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads, “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST-2022 RESULTS.”
  3. You will be redirected to a new webpage.
  4. Enter the login credentials such as PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth.
  5. Your Assam PAT result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  6. Download the PAT 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

All the candidates who applied and appeared in the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) – 2022 on July 24, 2022, are urged to complete their selection of Institutes and Branches and upload all the required documents to the portal within 10th August 11:59 PM.