Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam has finally declared the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) today, August 02, 2022. All those who have appeared for the Assam PAT exam can download the scorecard from the DTE's official website — dte.assam.gov.in. The entrance exam was held on July 24, 2022, in pen and paper mode.

"The result of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT-2022) has been declared. Check your result using your PAT Roll No and Date of Birth," reads the official notification. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the link and a direct link to download the scorecard.

How Can I Download Assam Polytechnic Admission Test PAT Result 2022?