Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong on Wednesday released the admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT), and Written Test For Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Eligible candidates can download Assam Rifle Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website assamrifles.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1380 posts will be filled in the organization.

How to Download Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Assam Rifle at assamrifles.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your ID or email ID and Date of Birth.

Your Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

All candidates need to carry the following documents (both original and photocopy duly self-attested) and CALL LETTER in original while reporting to the Presiding officer of respective centres –

Educational Certificate and Mark Sheets Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC). Caste/reservation Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as applicable. Latest character certificate issued by the police Authority 10 copies of recent passport-size photographs(Photo lD proof ie Aadhaar Card, Pan Card/Voter ID Card/Driving License, etc. Original copy of sys generated online application for PST & PET. Typing /Short Hand /ITI /Diploma/Degree/Experience Certificate etc as applicable for Technical and Tradesman Rally only. Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-servicemen for Technical and Tradesman Rally only. No objection certificate (NOC) for departmental candidates duly signed by the appropriate authority for Technical and tradesman Rally only. Sports cert in prescribed format for sportsperson rally only.

The entire process may take 20-30 days to complete the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficient Test (PET)/Field Trials, Trade (Skill) Test (TT), Written Test, Detailed Documentation Verification, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) as applicable.