Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for Tradesman, Technician, Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty), and other posts under the sports quota. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1484 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman, and Technician posts. Meanwhile, 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Important Dates

The Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced.

Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: April 30, 2022

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: 1380 posts

The name of the post and the number of vacancies are given below:

Bridge & Road: 17 posts

Clerk: 287 posts

Religious Teacher: 9 posts

Operator Radio & Line: 729 posts

Radio Mechanic: 72 posts.

Armourer: 48 posts

Laboratory Assistant: 13 posts.

Nursing Assistant: 100 posts

Veterinary Field Assistant: 10 posts

AYA (Para-Medical): 15 posts

Washerman: 80 posts

Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 104 posts

Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty): 104 Posts

One can check the official notification from the link given below.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Name of the Posts/ Trades Age Limit Bridge & Road 18-23 Years Clerk 18-25 Years Religious Teacher 18-25 Years Operator Radio & Line 18-25 Years Radio Mechanic 18-25 Years Armourer 18-23 Years Laboratory Assistant 18-23 Years Nursing Assistant 18-23 Years Veterinary Field Assistant 18-25 Years AYA (Para-Medical) 18-23 Years Washerman 18-25 Years

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Rifleman – General and OBC category candidates: Rs. 100

SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman): No Fee

Tradesman ( Group B posts): Rs. 200

Tradesman ( Group C posts): Rs. 100

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in