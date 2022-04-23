Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Rifles has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates for Tradesman, Technician, Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty), and other posts under the sports quota. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.Also Read - BPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration Date For 40506 Head Teacher Posts Extended| Check Details Here
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1484 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman, and Technician posts. Meanwhile, 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota. Also Read - Ambedkar University Delhi Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 53,000; Apply For Section Officer Posts at becil.com
Important Dates
- The Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced.
- Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: April 30, 2022
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: 1380 posts
The name of the post and the number of vacancies are given below: Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 696 Posts on bankofindia.co.in| Apply From This Date
- Bridge & Road: 17 posts
- Clerk: 287 posts
- Religious Teacher: 9 posts
- Operator Radio & Line: 729 posts
- Radio Mechanic: 72 posts.
- Armourer: 48 posts
- Laboratory Assistant: 13 posts.
- Nursing Assistant: 100 posts
- Veterinary Field Assistant: 10 posts
- AYA (Para-Medical): 15 posts
- Washerman: 80 posts
Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 104 posts
- Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty): 104 Posts
One can check the official notification from the link given below.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
|Name of the Posts/ Trades
|Age Limit
|Bridge & Road
|18-23 Years
|Clerk
|18-25 Years
|Religious Teacher
|18-25 Years
|Operator Radio & Line
|18-25 Years
|Radio Mechanic
|18-25 Years
|Armourer
|18-23 Years
|Laboratory Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Nursing Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Veterinary Field Assistant
|18-25 Years
|AYA (Para-Medical)
|18-23 Years
|Washerman
|18-25 Years
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
- Rifleman – General and OBC category candidates: Rs. 100
- SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman): No Fee
- Tradesman ( Group B posts): Rs. 200
- Tradesman ( Group C posts): Rs. 100
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in