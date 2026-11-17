Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026: 354 rifleman positions open; Apply online by December 14

A total of 354 posts in the Assam Rifles will be filled through the 2026 Recruitment Rally, and the registration process has already started.

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Applicants must register ahead of the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026. Representational Image

Looking to join the Assam Rifles? The force is holding a recruitment rally for Rifleman and other posts, and eligible candidates can apply online at assamrifles.gov.in.

Applicants must register by December 14, 2026, ahead of the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026, which is tentatively scheduled to start on January 18, 2027, for Group C enrolment.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have passed Class 10 or equivalent.

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What is the selection process?

Candidates will go through four stages: a Physical Efficiency Test, a Computer-Based Test, a Trade Skill Test, and medical examinations (a detailed one, then a review). The computer-based test is worth 100 marks. General and EWS candidates need at least 35 per cent to pass, while SC, ST and OBC candidates need 33 per cent.

The candidates who qualify in all aspects will be placed in the merit list depending upon the trade category-wise vacancies.

What is the application fee?

The application fee is Rs 100, to be paid online into the SBI current account no. 37088046712 in favour of HQ OGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong 10, at the SBI Laitkor Branch (IFSC: SBIN0013883). Candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as well as ex-servicemen, are exempt from the fee.

How to apply?

Here are some steps candidates can take to apply for the posts.

Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.

Click on the Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates seeking more details on the same can visit the official website of the Assam Rifles to better understand the process and clarify doubts.