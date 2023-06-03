Home

Assam: School Timings Changed in Nagaon District Due To Rising Temperature. Check Revised Schedule Here

Patna Administration Revises School Timing Due To Improved Weather; Check DM's Orders Here(Photo Credit: IANS)

School Timing Changed: Schools in Assam’s Nagaon district will carry out their academic functions for all the students with changed timings. The schools will now function from 7:30 am with immediate effect. The decision to revise the school timings is in view of the rising temperatures.

The office of the district magistrate, Nagaon released an order announcing the summer school timing change, “In pursuance of letter received from inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaaon & DEEO I/c Nagaon vide No- ISC/NDC/ AAP/Mis/2023/1405, Dated -02/06/2023 regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to Continous rise of Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat.” The Educational Institutions(Govt and private) under Nagaon District are hereby rescheduled and notified as follows.

As per the order, students of L.P. School will attend class from 7:30 AM to 12:15 PM. News agency ANI took to Twitter and wrote, “In the wake of rising temperatures, Nagaon district administration issues an order, rescheduling the timing of classes of all educational institutions (Government and Private) from 7:30 am with immediate effect.”

Assam | In the wake of rising temperatures, Nagaon district administration issues an order, rescheduling the timing of classes of all educational institutions (Government and Private) from 7:30 am with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/FWW9fXSHJL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

Meanwhile, students of M.E. School will attend classes from 7:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The schedules for both government and private educational institutions have been altered.

