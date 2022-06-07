Assam HSLC Board Result: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC or Class 10 or Matric final exam results for 4 lakh students on June 7, 2022. The SEBA Matric result has been declared on the board website, sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in. The time for declaration of result has not been confirmed yet. This year, 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed. All SEBA board students can now download their mark sheets from the board websites using their roll numbers. Along with HSLC results, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results have also been declared.Also Read - SBI CBO Result 2022 Declared; Download Interview Call Letter Here

Highlights on Assam HSLC Result 2022: