Assam HSLC Board Result: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC or Class 10 or Matric final exam results for 4 lakh students on June 7, 2022. The SEBA Matric result has been declared on the board website, sebaonline.org and on resultsassam.nic.in. The time for declaration of result has not been confirmed yet. This year, 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed. All SEBA board students can now download their mark sheets from the board websites using their roll numbers. Along with HSLC results, Assam High Madrassa Examination (AHM) 2022 results have also been declared.Also Read - SBI CBO Result 2022 Declared; Download Interview Call Letter Here

Highlights on Assam HSLC Result 2022:

Live Updates

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Assam HSLC result 2022: Division-wise Result

    1st division: 65176 students

    2nd division: 99854

    3rd division: 64101

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Assam HSLC result 2022: As many as 23251 students have scored letter marks (80 or above) in English in the HSLC exam 2022, which is the highest for a subject.

    Assamese: 14432

    Hindi: 1881

    Adv Maths: 8327

    Sanskrit: 3597

    Arabic: 6098

    Geography: 9045

    Computer Science: 6822

    English: 23251

    Maths: 20544

    Science: 14227

    Social Science: 21008

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Assam SEBA HSLC Results LIVE: Dhemaji district is the best performer

    In Dhemaji, the pass percentage of students in HSLC exam 2022 is 85.46% which is the bast among all districts. A total of 13452 students appeared for Matric exam in Dhemaji, of whom 11496 have passed.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    Assam SEBA HSLC Results LIVE: This year, 56.49% students have passed the HSLC exam in Assam, which is the worst performance in 4 years.

    2021: 93.10%

    2020: 64.80%

    2019: 60.23%

  • 10:11 AM IST

    Assam SEBA HSLC result 2022 LIVE: This year, 405582 candidates appeared for HSLC final exam in Assam, of whom 229131 or 56.49% have passed.

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Assam HSLC result 2022: Toppers list (ranks 1-5)

    1. Raktotpal Saikia secured First Rank with total 597 marks

    2. Bhuyashi Medi secured Second Rank with 596 marks

    3. Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib and Partha Pratim Das have secured Third rank with 595 marks

    4. Swapnaraj Kalita, Sneha Saikia, Samadrita Sarmah and Annesha Borah have secured the Fourth Rank with 594 total marks

    5. Jubaer Husaain, Pranjit Bardalai, Shanaj Anjum Yasmin, Equit Abbot Dutta have secured the Fifth Rank with 593 marks

    6. Bitupan Media and Murchana Barman have secured Sixth Rank with 592 marks

    7. Jyotipal Talukdar, Sarmistha Bhagawati, Priyanuj Bordoloi, Dipsikha Boruah, Ashlesha Sarma and Nisha Sarma secured Seventh Rank with 591 marks.

    8. Harshit Barman, Olivia Bora, Rajnandini Baidya, Tejal Agarwal, Udeshna Bordoloi and Neha Upadhayay have secured Eigth Rank with 590 marks.

    9. Divine A.P Sarma, Akash Deep Bhuyan, Dhritishman Dutta, Tabibul Haque, Partha Pratim Borah, Bidisha Nath, Shristi Nanda Kashyap, Arin Bhuyan, Jyotirmoy Dutta and Anasuya Thakuria has secured Ninth Rank with 589 marks.

    10. Almina Khatun, Anubhab Kapil, Biswadip Nath, Ananya Bharadwaj, Anikankana Gogoi, Ayon Mitra, Koustav Jyoti Nath, Uditi Das, Dibyajyoti Lahkar, Dhritishmita Deka, Himanshu Das, Roktutpal Borah, Kallol Biswas, Saurav Barman, Mayank Agarwal, Jurishma Chakravarty, Anurag Borah, and Md. Hammadur Rahman Have Secured the Tenth Rank with 588 marks.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    Assam SEBA HSLC result 2022

    Students appeared

    1st division

    2nd division

    3rd division

    Pass percentage (in %)

    Male

    1,88,570

    31,559

    47,856

    31,473

    58.80

    Female

    2,17,012

    33,617

    51,998

    32,628

    54.49

    Total

    4,05,582

    65,176

    99,854

    64,101

    56.49

    Raktotpal Saikia of St Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur, who scored 597 marks, has topped the Assam HSLC exam. Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers High School, Nalbari, who scored 596 marks came second. Three students – Mridupawan Kalita, Labeeb Muzib and Partha Pratim Das – are in the third rank. They have scored 595 marks.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result LIVE: A total of 88,521 students got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021, whereas 1.6 lakh secured second division.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result LIVE: The SEBA Board will also announce the Assam HSLC toppers list 2022 along with the HSLC result 2022 pdf. However, HSLC result mark sheets and pass certificates will be issued to the students of SEBA board later.

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result LIVE: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10 exams were conducted beginning March 15 and ending March 31, 2022, while the practical exams were conducted between March 4 and 5, 2022.