Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2019: Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared the compartment result of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) of Class 10 students on Tuesday, i.e., July 30. Students who attempted the exam are requested to check their marks on official websites such as sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

The compartment exams were conducted across the state in the month of July those candidates who were unable to clear the annual examination.

Notably, the Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati had announced the HSLC main examinations result on May 15.

A report stated that as many as 3,42,691 students had appeared in Assam HSCL main examination. Out of the total students who took part in the main exam, 48,599 students secured first division with distinction and star, 16,848 secured distinction and star, 5522 got the distinction, 71,020 candidates got second division while 82,889 students stood in the third division, added the report.

Here’s How to Check Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit either of the official websites – sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your roll number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

In the annual exams, Dhemaji district of Assam secured the highest pass percentage of 83.28 followed by Sivasagar with 70.20 passing percentage and Nalbari with 70.08 passing percentage.