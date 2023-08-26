Home

Assam Selection Test Tomorrow; Avail 1 Year Free Mentoring For JEE Main, Advanced, NEET Exam

Competitive Exams: The Assam State Youth Commission will hold a selection test for providing one-year free mentoring for the competitive examination such as – JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET. The Selection Test will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023. In simple words, the test will be held tomorrow. Taking to X(formally Twitter), State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to this handle and wrote,” Attention students: Avail the opportunity of one-year free mentoring for JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET, 2023-24 provided by Assam State Youth Commission for. I urge interested students to appear for the Selection Test tomorrow.”

Attention students: Avail the opportunity of one-year free mentoring for JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET, 2023-24 provided by Assam State Youth Commission for . I urge interested students to appear for the Selection Test tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lzI0jayvmN — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 26, 2023

The students who have appeared in the 2023 board examination for Class 12 with physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) or physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) streams are eligible for the test.

