Home

Education

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result To Be DECLARED at 2PM on sebaonline.org

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result To Be DECLARED at 2PM on sebaonline.org

Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023. Any update on result will be added here

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result To Be DECLARED at 2PM on sebaonline.org

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result: The Assam government will announce the recruitment results of 14,281 Class-IV posts today at 2 PM. Yesterday, the state government declared the results for 11,324 Class-III posts. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assam grade 4 recruitment drive can check their result from the official website–sebaonline.org, once it is uploaded.

Earlier, the results was scheduled to be announced at 11 AM. “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.” reads the official tweet of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

You may like to read

How to check Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result

Step 1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link on the home page.

Step 3. Now you will have to provide your login details to the link.

Step 4. Your Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website by entering the roll code and other details. Candidates are shortlisted by conducting four stages of recruitment – written exam, computer exam, driving skill test and stenographer skill test.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023

On May 3, SEBA Assam SLRC declared the grade 3 results for over 11,150 vacancies. A total of 9,21, 634 candidates applied for the grade 3 posts out of which 8,29, 860 took the exam. Around 1 lakh of them have passed the exam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.