Assam TET 2020: The online applications for the Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for Higher Secondary level is all set to begin from today. All those who are interested can visit the official website ssa.assam.gov.in and register themselves on or before November 30.

Though students will need to apply by November 30, they can make the payment of fees by December 3.

Assam TET 2020: Eligibility criteria

1) The candidate should be a permanent resident of Assam.

2) Candidates need to have a post-graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognized University and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from the National Council for Teachers Education recognized institution.

3) Degrees from from off-campus and distance education institutions will not be considered valid.

Assam TET 2020: Age

An applicant must not be less than 21 years of age.

Assam TET 2020: Exam Date

The exam will be held on January 10, 2021.

Assam TET 2020: Application Fee

General- Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC and PWD candidates- Rs 300