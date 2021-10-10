Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2021: The Assam Teacher Eligibility Test(Assam TET 2021) Admit card is likely to be issued today, as of October 10, 2021, by the Department of Education, the govt of Assam. The exam scheduled to be conducted on Oct 24, will be held in an offline mode. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission which is at ssa.assam.gov.in.Also Read - UP TET 2021 Registration to Begin on October 7, Notification Likely To Be Out Soon | Details Here

Note, details such as the name of the candidate, centre name and code, exam date, time, will be available on the admit card. All candidates must carry the admit card before entering the examination hall. Appearing candidates must carry Identity proof to the exam centre.

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2021: How to download the admit card

Go to the official website of the Elementary Education Department, Govt of Assam which is at ssa.assa.gov.in.

Click on the ”Teachers Eligibility Test” section. A new window page will open.

Now click on the link that reads ‘Assam TET 2021 Admit card’. This link will be active once the admit card is released.

Enter the required credentials such as roll number, user name, password to log in.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Assam TET 2021 for future reference.

According to the official notification, a candidate must score a minimum of 60 per cent or 90 marks out of the 150 total marks to qualify for the Assam TET 2021 Exam. Meanwhile, candidates which belong to SC, ST, and other reserved categories will be given a concession of 5 per cent marks according to the government norms.

The exam scheduled for Oct 24 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. To get more updates related to exams, all candidates are requested to check the official websites.