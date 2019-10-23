Assam TET Admit Card 2019: The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the exam are requested to download their admit card on ssa.assam.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download Assam TET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Log onto ssa.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of SSA Assam, click on the link that says, “Assam TET 2019 Admit Card Download”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the necessary login credentials including your roll number.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Assam TET Admit Card 2019 for further use.

The Teacher Eligibility Test in Assam will take place on November 11, 2019, stated a report.