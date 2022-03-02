Assam University Recruitment 2022: Assam University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website aau.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 42 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For Further details on Assam University Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For 219 Posts at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application process will begin: February 18, 2022

The online application process will end: March 17, 2022(4:00 PM)

Vacancy Details

Professor: 13 posts

Assistant Professor: 15

Associate Professor: 14

Eligibility Criteria

Pay Scale

Candidates selected for the posts of Professor will receive a monthly salary between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. Candidates selected for Associate Professor posts will receive a monthly salary between Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100. Meanwhile, candidates selected for Assistant Professor posts will receive a salary between Rs. 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates must submit the online application form before March 17, 2022.