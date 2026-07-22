‘Counsel students to study and not…’: Universities associations to higher education institutions

AIU calls on universities to help students remain committed to their academic goals rather than joining demonstrations.

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Students have been advised to focus on their studies. Representational image

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has advised universities and higher education institutions across the country to counsel students to prioritise their studies and avoid getting involved in protests linked to recent examination controversies.

AIU President Vinay Kumar Pathak, in a communication to vice chancellors and directors, asked universities to handle student concerns with empathy while advising them not to let their academic focus be affected by calls for protests.

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‘Hear students’ concerns’: AIU

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors and directors of member institutions, President Vinay Kumar Pathak urged universities to engage with students “with empathy” while encouraging them to “remain focused on their academic pursuits and not allow their energies to be diverted by calls to protest”.

Students deserve guidance, not uncertainty. I urge all member universities to support them with empathy and keep them focused on their academic journey.@dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @mygovindia @narendramodi@AIUIndia@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/EmvUSKViDz — Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak (@profvinaypathak) July 21, 2026

Titled “Appeal to encourage students to remain focused on their studies and to repose faith in the ongoing strengthening of the examination system”, the letter acknowledges that students’ concerns are important and says they deserve to be heard with empathy and respect.

However, AIU argues that prolonged agitation “exacts its heaviest price from the students themselves,” leading to academic disruption, distracted preparation and avoidable stress.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

The advisory comes against the backdrop of students continuing their protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak, demanding examination reforms, greater accountability in public examinations and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Protestors detained

At least 70 protesters were detained during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march on Monday. Following this, the CJP, Aam Aadmi Party and others assured free legal aid to the student protesters who were detained.

Tens of thousands of protesters joined the call for the march to Parliament. The Delhi Police had not given the nod for the march and Section 163 of the BNSS was imposed. Despite barricades on key roads, metro station closures and suspension of mobile internet, protesters converged on Jantar Mantar before moving towards Parliament.