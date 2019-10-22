ATET Admit Card 2019: The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam on Tuesday released the admit card for Assam Teacher Eligibity Test (ATET) 2019. Candidates who applied for the state-level teachers’ eligibility exam can download their admit card by visiting the official site of Assam SSA, i.e., ssa.assam.gov.in.

The ATET 2019 will be conducted on November 11. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 20, but it was postponed as many PWD candidates had sent their applications until late.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details, like application number and password, handy for downloading the Assam TET admit card. Applicants are also requested to be patient as the website may take time to load due to heavy internet traffic.

Follow the steps below to download your ATET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ATET, i.e., ssa.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Teacher Eligibility Test.

Step 3: On the new page, select ‘Link 1’ or ‘Link 2’ to go to the login screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like application number, username, password, and hit login.

Step 5: Candidates will be able to see their credentials as on the application form. Now, click on the Admit Card link under your photograph.

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference.

In case an applicant has forgotten their login credentials, they can click on the link that reads ‘Forgot Password’ or ‘Forgot Application Number’. Candidates will then have to login with alternative details like mobile number or date of birth.

The Assam TET 2019 is divided into two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam pattern for both papers would be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). While the first paper is for eligibility in Class I-V, the second paper is for teachers in Class VI-VIII. The ATET certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of announcement of result.