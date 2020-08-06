ATMA 2020 Admit Card: The ATMA 2020 admit card has been released today by the Association of Indian Management Schools. Students, who have applied for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), should download the admit card today itself from the official www.atmaaims.com.

A national-level test, ATMA is held every year for students to get admission to MBA programmes in B-Schools across the country. Keeping mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ATMA 2020 test this year will be held online.

After visiting the official website, students need to provide their login credentials including dates of exam and password to download the ATMA admit card.

Here’s how to download ATMA Admit Card

1) Students need to visit the official website atmaaims.com

2) Then they need to click on the login button.

3) They need to put all the login credentials in the box displayed on the homepage.

4) Then they should click on the submit button and download ATMA Card.

Ahead of the test, the Association of Indian Management Schools is conducting a demo test on August 7 for the aspirants. Candidates can login to the official website for the demo test with the credentials and appear for the demo test.

Crucial Instructions

1) Ahead of the exam time, candidates are instructed to login and check for connection.

2) Apart from this, they also need to affix two original passport size photographs on the ATMA 2020 admit card.

3) Prior to the exam, students need to show the Receipt of Payment of the Application Form issued by AIMS.

4) Students should keep in mind that calculator, phones, watches and other electronic devices are not allowed during the exam.