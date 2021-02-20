ATMA 2021 Results: The Association of Indian Management Schools on Saturday released the February session result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021). The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result by entering their login credentials- user ID and password at the official portal- atmaaims.com. Also Read - ATMA 2020 Admit Card Released Today; Download at atmaaims.com.

Candidates must note that the ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions to the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. For the February session, the examination was held on February 14. On the official website, the candidates can check the ATMA 2021 results. The results contain details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2021: Here's How Check Score

Step 1: Go to the official website- atmaaims.com

Step 2: Go to the “Candidate Login” section.

Step 3: Choose the exam and enter the login credentials

Step 4: ATMA result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.