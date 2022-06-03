ATMA 2022 Result Latest Update: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Friday declared ATMA 2022 results on atmaaims.com. The students now can check the MBA entrance exam 2022 results can by using their login credentials such as PID number and password. The exam was held on May 29.Also Read - ATMA 2022 Result Announced For February Session: Here’s How Students Can Check Score on atmaaims.com

The students must note that ATMA 2022 scorecard will include details such as the candidate’s name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA Result 2022: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

Click on the “Candidate login” tab

Click on the ATMA 2022 exam date

Enter your detials including ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

Click on the “login” button

Your ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates must note that the ATMA 2022 is a computer-based national-level test held for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes.