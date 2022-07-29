ATMA July Result 2022 Latest Update: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Friday declared the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2022 result on July 29. The candidates can now check their scorecard on the official website- atmaaims.com. The candidates can download the scorecard by using login credentials- ID number and password. The scorecard contains details such as the candidate’s name, sectional marks, and overall percentile. The Association of Indian Management Schools conducted the ATMA exam 2022 on July 24.Also Read - ATMA 2022 Result Announced For February Session: Here’s How Students Can Check Score on atmaaims.com

ATMA Result 2022: Here's How To Check Scorecard

Visit the official website- atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the “Candidate login” tab

Now, click on ATMA 2022 result link

Enter your ATMA PID and password and the required captcha code

Click on the “Login” button

ATMA 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates must be knowing that the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is conducted for admissions to MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating B-Schools other than IIMs. The entrance test is held three to four times a year by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).