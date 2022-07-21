ATMA Admit Card 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on Thursday released ATMA Admit Card 2022 for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2022 session. The candidates can access the ATMA 2022 admit card on the official website– atmaaims.com. The candidates who are preparing for the exam can download the hall ticket using their PID and password.Also Read - CMAT 2022: Management Test on April 9, NTA Releases Full Schedule | Here’s How to Apply

The candidates must note that the ATMA Admit Card 2022 is one of the most important documents that they must carry to the test centre along with one valid photo id proof for verification purposes.

As per the earlier notification, the ATMA 2022 exam for the July session will be held on July 24, 2022. The ATMA exam 2022 will be a centre-based online test.

For the general information of the candidates, the AIMA admit card 2022 contain details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, location, photo, signature, and instructions for test day.

ATMA Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Download

Visit the official website– atmaaims.com.

On the homepage, click on the “ATMA Candidates Login” link.

From the drop-down menu, select “July 24, 2022” exam option.

Enter your PID and password.

Your ATMA admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ATMA Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

Details mentioned on ATMA admit card 2022