ATMA Result 2019: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is expected to declare the ATMA Result 2019 at the official website — atmaaims.com. The candidates who appeared for the Aims Test of Management Admissions (ATMA) on July 28, 2019 can visit the official website and check their result.

The result will be declared in the form of a merit list hence the names of only those candidates who have qualified the examination will appear.

Follow these steps to check ATMA Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website atmaaims.com.

Step 2: Select the exam session- July 28, 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and result validation key

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout

The candidates who qualify the ATMA cutoff will be granted admission to the management programmes in the participating institutes based on the cutoff marks set for the admissions.