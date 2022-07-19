New Delhi: Calling it a “self-styled institution”, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday warned students not to take admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence, Wardha, Mahrashtra. The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a notification alerting students against the varsity, saying that the varsity is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.Also Read - CUET UG 2022: No Retest For Students Who Missed Exam on Day 1, Says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

"It has come to the notice of the University Grant Commission that 'Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University)', 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956", UGC's circular read.

Read UGC’s Full Circular Here

The Section 22 of the UGC Act. 1956, stipulates that the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.