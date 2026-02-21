Home

Education

Attention students: UGC marks 32 universities as FAKE , warns degrees will be invalid for jobs and… - Check Full list

UGC releases a fresh list of 32 fake universities across India, with Delhi topping at 12. Students are urged to verify recognition status before admission to avoid invalid degrees.

UGC names 32 fake universities nationwide (AI generated image)

New Delhi – The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently notified a comprehensive list of all fake universities in India which operate illegally without any accreditation from the UGC. These universities have neither been approved by UGC nor granted permission under the UGC Act, 1956 to award degrees. This implies that the degrees issued by these fake universities are worthless and hold no academic credibility or value.

The commission in its latest notification has stated that the number of fake universities has increased manifold. These fake universities have been identified across 12 states and union territories of the country. Delhi tops the list with as many as 12 fake universities.

Delhi tops list with 12 fake universities

List of all fake universities noticed by UGC in Delhi:

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Delhi

Institute of Management and Engineering, Delhi

(These were the names mentioned by UGC in the list of fake universities on their official website.)

Also read: UGC releases list of 22 FAKE Universities across India, Delhi tops the chart | Full list here

Fake universities in other states

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Tadwal

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Why should you care?

As stated multiple times by UGC, degrees from these universities cannot be used for jobs, further studies or any government examinations. The time and money students spend and invest in these universities go to waste as their degrees won’t be valid. Hence it is important to cross check the university you wish to apply or have applied to on the UGC’s official website.

Also read: UGC Cautions Class 12 Students Against Fake Universities; Says No to Higher Studies in Pakistan

How to keep yourself safe?

Look for the university under ‘List of Universities Recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC)’

Look for the ‘Granted Permission to award Degree under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of UGC Act,1956’ under University List on UGC website

Be sceptical of Universities with similar sounding names but without accreditation.

Your degree is your life, don’t let these fraud universities ruin it!

