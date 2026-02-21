By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Attention students: UGC marks 32 universities as FAKE , warns degrees will be invalid for jobs and… – Check Full list
UGC releases a fresh list of 32 fake universities across India, with Delhi topping at 12. Students are urged to verify recognition status before admission to avoid invalid degrees.
New Delhi – The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently notified a comprehensive list of all fake universities in India which operate illegally without any accreditation from the UGC. These universities have neither been approved by UGC nor granted permission under the UGC Act, 1956 to award degrees. This implies that the degrees issued by these fake universities are worthless and hold no academic credibility or value.
The commission in its latest notification has stated that the number of fake universities has increased manifold. These fake universities have been identified across 12 states and union territories of the country. Delhi tops the list with as many as 12 fake universities.
Delhi tops list with 12 fake universities
List of all fake universities noticed by UGC in Delhi:
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
- United Nations University, Delhi
- Vocational University, Delhi
- ADR-Centric Juridical University, New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Delhi
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Delhi
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Delhi
- Institute of Management and Engineering, Delhi
(These were the names mentioned by UGC in the list of fake universities on their official website.)
Also read: UGC releases list of 22 FAKE Universities across India, Delhi tops the chart | Full list here
Fake universities in other states
Haryana
- Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Arunachal Pradesh
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Jharkhand
- Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
(These were the names mentioned by UGC in the previous list of fake universities on their website.)
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University
- Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Karnataka
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth
- Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
Kerala
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)
- St. John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
- National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Tadwal
Puducherry
- Usha Latchumanan College of Education
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Why should you care?
As stated multiple times by UGC, degrees from these universities cannot be used for jobs, further studies or any government examinations. The time and money students spend and invest in these universities go to waste as their degrees won’t be valid. Hence it is important to cross check the university you wish to apply or have applied to on the UGC’s official website.
Also read: UGC Cautions Class 12 Students Against Fake Universities; Says No to Higher Studies in Pakistan
How to keep yourself safe?
- Look for the university under ‘List of Universities Recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC)’
- Look for the ‘Granted Permission to award Degree under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of UGC Act,1956’ under University List on UGC website
- Be sceptical of Universities with similar sounding names but without accreditation.
- Your degree is your life, don’t let these fraud universities ruin it!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.