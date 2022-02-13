AUD Recruitment 2022: Ambedkar University, Delhi(AUD) has started the online application process for the post of Librarian, Senior assistant, and other posts on its website. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — aud.ac.in. The last date to register for the posts is February 21, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 22 vacant posts will be filled in Ambedkar University. Check educational qualification, selection criteria, and other details.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 1 Lakh; Apply For Group B Posts at indiancoastguard.gov.in

Ambedkar University, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total: 22 posts

Librarian: 01

Senior Assistant: 07

Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 01

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 01

Section Officer: 03

Junior Library Assistant: 02

Junior Assistant/ Assistant cum Caretaker and Library Assistant/ Library cum Documentation assistant: 06

Library Assistant/ Library cum Documentation assistant: 01

Ambedkar University, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details.

Step by step guide to complete the Ambedkar University Delhi Application process

Go to the official website of Ambedkar University Delhi, aud.ac.in

Now, click on the careers option available on the homepage.

option available on the homepage. Click on the Apply Now option available besides the Advertisement of Recruitment for Various Post option.

available besides the Advertisement of Recruitment for Various Post option. Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to apply for the posts.

Ambedkar University, Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply Now

Sign up by providing the required credentials.

Now enter the registration details and complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form.

AUD Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Librarian: Rs 1000

Senior Assistant, Section Officer: Rs 500

Library assistant/Library cum Documentation assistance: Rs 300

Candidates can check the detailed syllabus for every post from the official exam schedule released by Ambedkar University, Delhi.