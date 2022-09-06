Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Axis Bank has issued a notification to fill project manager post. The candidates who are looking for an opportunity in Axis Bank can follow the steps mentioned below. For the convenience of the aspirants, we have mentioned all the important details below.Also Read - Viral Video: SBI Employee Dresses Up King Mahabali to Celebrate Onam, Wins Hearts | Watch

Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

2 posts of Project Manager will be filled

Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Candidates applying for this recruitment drive should have passed BE / B.Tech, Post-Graduate or MBA degree from any recognized universities or institutes. Apart from this, the candidate should have 5 to 7 years of working experience.

Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Candidates can take help of official notification for more information related to this recruitment.

Axis Bank Recruitment: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site www.axisbank.com

Step 2: Click on career option from candidate home page.

Step 3: Then candidate career page screen will appear on this page candidate select “Project Manager”.

Step 4: On the new page, the candidates need to enter the required information asked.

Step 5: Click on Apply button.

Step 6: Upload resume and fill the relevant information.

Step 7: Submit the application form.