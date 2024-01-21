By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Bengals Visva-Bharati University Declares Half-Day Holiday on Jan 22
Kolkata: On the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya., The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday fo
Kolkata: On the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya., The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday for the students, faculty, and staff members on Monday, January 22, 2024.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.