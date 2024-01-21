Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Bengals Visva-Bharati University Declares Half-Day Holiday on Jan 22

Top Recommended Stories

Published: January 21, 2024 7:31 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kolkata: On the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya., The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday for the students, faculty, and staff members on Monday, January 22, 2024.

