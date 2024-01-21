Home

Education

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Bengals Visva-Bharati University Declares Half-Day Holiday on Jan 22

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Bengals Visva-Bharati University Declares Half-Day Holiday on Jan 22

Kolkata: On the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya., The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday fo

Kolkata: On the occasion of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya., The iconic Visva-Bharati University at Bolpur-Santiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal has declared a half-day holiday for the students, faculty, and staff members on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.