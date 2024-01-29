Ayodhya Schools Timings Changed Due To Extreme Cold And Fog; Check Details

Home

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, along with the whole of North India has been experiencing severe winters with the plunging temperatures breaking records of the past year, each day. The cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and New Delhi are accompanied with dense fog causing further delays in both rail and flight operations further leading to cancellation of trains and/or flights. While quite a few states have increased the winter vacations for schools or ordered classes to be conducted in online mode, some states have changed the school timings. The latest city to join this list is Ayodhya, whose administration has changed the school timings due to the extreme cold and fog. Check all details…

Timing Changed For Ayodhya Schools

As mentioned earlier, in view of the extreme cold in the district, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar has revised the timings of schools according to which they will operate from 10 am to 3 pm until February 3. The revised timings will be applicable up to class 12 of all the boards in Ayodhya.

Orders To Make Arrangements For Students’ Protection From Cold

Along with this, orders were also given to the concerned to make necessary arrangements for protection from cold during the above-stipulated time of operation of the schools. This comes as cold weather and dense fog continued to prevail in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday.

IMD Weather Forecast Update

According to IMD, “very dense” fog conditions were reported over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday. As per the forecast by IMD for the upcoming six days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hit 8 degrees Celsius with ‘shallow fog’ while the maximum temperature may rise up to 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to reach as low as 9 degrees Celsius with shallow fog on Wednesday and Thursday. The maximum temperature forecast for both days is also same at 20 degrees Celsius.

Similar predictions have also been made for New Delhi where rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in the coming days. In another news, Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir has now experienced a snowfall, a first for this season. The authorities of the state have also issued a travel advisory for the travellers.

(Inputs from ANI)

