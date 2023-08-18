Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in; Check Registration, Choice Filling Dates.

Home

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the NEET 2023 UG counselling dates on its official website at aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced the NEET 2023 UG counselling dates on its official website at aaccc.gov.in. The registration process for AACCC Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 will begin on September 1, 2023. Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee of Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi conducts Online Counseling for allotment of All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) and Post Graduate (MD/MS) courses under Govt./Govt. aided colleges (15%), Deemed Universities (100%), Central Universities/National Institutes, and also Banaras Hindu University Institutional Quota seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homoeopathy medical streams.

The last date to apply is September 4, 2023. will begin the choice-filling process from September 2 to September 4, 2023, till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. The processing of seat allotment will be held on September 5 to 6, 2023. The Committee will declare the Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result on September 7. Selected candidates will be allowed to report to the allotted institute between September 2 to September 4. One can check the important dates, the official website, Registration steps, and other details here.

AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Direct Link

Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Check Registration, Choice Filling Dates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Registration & Payment 1st September, 2023 to 4th September, 2023 till 02:00 PM as per Server Time. Payment facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 4th September, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 2nd September, 2023 to 4th September, 2023 till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. Choice Locking from 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 4th September, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 5th September, 2023 to 6th September, 2023 Publication of Result 7th September, 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute 8th September, 2023, to 13th September, 2023

After 3rd round, Vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to

Deemed Universities on 6th November 2023 for the conduction of the Stray Vacancy Round. “Conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by the Deemed Universities from 6th November 2023 to 18th November 2023. (including counseling and reporting,” reads the official notification. Kindly visit the website of AACCC, M/o Ayush(www.aaccc.gov.in), for any updates regarding the counseling Scheme & FAQs, schedule, and notices uploaded from time to time.

