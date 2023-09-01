Home

Education

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Underway; Check Schedule, Choice Filling Dates at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Underway; Check Schedule, Choice Filling Dates at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET 2023 UG counselling today, September 1, 2023.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Underway; Check Schedule, Choice Filling Dates at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the registration process for the NEET 2023 UG counselling today, September 1, 2023. AACCC of Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi conducts online Counseling for allotment of All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) and Post Graduate (MD/MS) courses under Govt./Govt. aided colleges (15%), Deemed Universities (100%), Central Universities/National Institutes, and also Banaras Hindu University Institutional Quota seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homoeopathy medical streams. Candidates can apply at https://aaccc.gov.in/.

Trending Now

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling Dates

During the first round, the choice-filling process will be conducted from September 2 to September 4, 2023, till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. The process of seat allotment will be carried out for two days – September 5 and 6. The Committee will declare the Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result on September 7. Selected candidates will be allowed to report to the allotted institute between September 8 to September 13, 2023. The candidate should ensure that all the information filled in during the online registration/application form is correct and factual. The data entered by the candidate during registration on the NTA portal will be pre- populated and used for counseling purposes. One can check the important dates, the official website, Registration steps, and other details here.

You may like to read

AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule: Direct Link

AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Direct Link(to be active soon)

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES Registration & Payment 1st September, 2023 to 4th September, 2023 till 02:00 PM as per Server Time.

Payment facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 4th September, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 2nd September, 2023 to 4th September, 2023 till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. Choice Locking from 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 4th September, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 5th September, 2023 to 6th September, 2023 Publication of Result 7th September, 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute 8th September, 2023, to 13th September, 2023

Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration: How to Apply Online?

Eligibility for participation: Only NEET (UG)-2023 qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the AACCC-UG counseling. Process:

Step 1: Registration for AACCC-UG Counseling.

Registration for AACCC-UG Counseling. Step 2: Payment of Counseling Fee (Non-Refundable Registration Fee + Security Money)

Payment of Counseling Fee (Non-Refundable Registration Fee + Security Money) Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Choice filling and locking Step 4: Publication of Seat allotment list (Publication of result)

Publication of Seat allotment list (Publication of result) Step 5: Physical Reporting to the allotted college.

The Admission Authority will cancel the admission of the candidate who provided wrong information during registration and fails to produce the required documents at the time of admission.

Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023: FAQs Here

How do I register on the AACCC website/Portal, and how do I fill in Choices?

Candidates must log on to the website (www.aaccc.gov.in) to register and fill in choices. Before choice filling/locking for each round, candidates are advised to make a tentative list of colleges or courses as per preference after going through the provisional seat matrix uploaded in the “Current events” section of the AACCC website.

How and when do I have to make the payment for AACCC-UG counseling?

After registration, the payment page appears automatically. Candidates can only make online payments by Net Banking /credit card/ debit card. After the successful completion of payment, the candidate can proceed with choice filling.

Do I have to report to any counseling centre for registration or choice filling?

No, Online registration and choice filling can be done from a place of convenience (including from home) using a laptop/computer with an uninterrupted internet facility.

Do I require any documents to get registered online?

No documents are required since it is an online allotment (Counseling) process. However, you need to fill up the similar information which you gave at the time of registration for the NEET (UG)-2023 examination on the NTA website. Further, upload a legible scanned copy of the Cancelled Cheque/Bank Passbook/ Bank e-Statement (having account details) during registration. Visit the website of AACCC, M/o Ayush( ), for any updates regarding the counseling Scheme & FAQs, schedule, and notices uploaded from time to time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES