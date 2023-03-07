Home

Ayush Ministry Invites Applications And Nominations For Prime Minister’s Awards For Yoga 2023

This award recognizes exemplary contributions towards the development and promotion of Yoga both at the national and international levels.

New Delhi: Ministry of Ayush has invited applications/nominations for Prime Minister’s Awards for Yoga 2023. This award recognizes exemplary contributions towards the development and promotion of Yoga both at the national and international levels. The two National awards will be given to entities of Indian origin and two International awards will be given to entities of Indian/foreign origin. Winners will be announced on the 9th International Day of Yoga (21st June 2023).

The application/nomination process of awards for the year 2023 is currently hosted on the MyGov platform Prime Minister’s Awards for Yoga – Innovate India (mygov.in) The link for the same shall also be available on the Ministry of Ayush’s website and National Awards Portal. The applications/nominations process for this year’s awards will be open till 31st March 2023.

The selection process follows a two-tier system, for which two committees will be constituted by the Ministry of Ayush, namely the Screening Committee and the Evaluation Committee (Jury). The Evaluation Committee (Jury) is chaired by the cabinet secretary and includes members i.e. advisor to the Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary, Secretary Ministry of Ayush, and others. It decides the selection and evaluation criteria for finalizing the recipients of the awards.

Ministry of Ayush is planning to organize this year’s International Day of Yoga by ensuring massive community participation globally. The Ministry will propagate the benefits of Yoga using WHO mYoga App, Namaste App, Y-break Application and various people-centric activities and programmes. Various activities are proposed to be launched on MyGov platform like IDY Pledge, Poll/Survey, IDY Jingle, IDY Quiz and “Yoga My Pride” Photography Contest etc.

