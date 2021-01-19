The AYUSH Ministry has started AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020 Round 3 registration from today, January 19, 2021, onwards. The candidates who are interested can register online through the official website of the ministry i.e. aaccc.gov.in. The registration process would end on January 23, 2021. Also Read - NEET MDS 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the complete schedule for Round 3:

Opening date of registration: January 21, 2021

Closing date of registration: January 23, 2021

Last date of payment: January 24, 2021

Choice filling: January 24, 2021 from 10 am to 5 pm

Result declaration: January 27, 2021

Date of reporting: January 28 to February 8, 2021

The candidates must note that the payment facility for Round 2 will be available till January 24, 2021, up to 12 noon.

The transfer of Non-Reporting & Non Joining Vacant seats of AIQG, AIQGA, to State counselling authorities / Colleges and forwarding the list of students in order of merit to the concerned Institutes/Universities in c/o DU/CU/NI by the Counselling Authority will be done on February 11, 2021.

The Ministry of AYUSH has released a circular regarding the reduction of percentile criteria in the NEET 2020 for admissions.

According to the circular released by the ministry, the candidates who are looking for the admission in ASU & H UG courses, they must obtain minimum marks at 40 percentile in NEET 2020.