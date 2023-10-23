Home

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Ending Soon; Seat Allotment Result on This Date

The Counseling Committee will announce the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling result on October 27. Check important dates, official website and other details here.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi will close the choice-locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 round 2 counselling on October 24, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear for AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling can submit choices, or modify their choices by visiting the official website – aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi is conducting Online Counseling for the allotment of AIQ-Post Graduate (MD/MS) seats of Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani /Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided /Central Universities /National Institutes /Deemed Universities (100%) and Institutional seats of BHU to AIAPGET qualified eligible candidates since 2019. The allotment of seats to the candidates is made based on the AIAPGET 2023, Examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Name of the event and check important dates Registration & Payment: 19th October, 2023 to 24th October 2023 till 02:00 PM as per Server Time. * Payment facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 24th October 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 20st October, 2023 to 24th October 2023 till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. Choice Locking from 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 24th October 2023, as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 25th October , 2023 to 26th October, 2023 Publication of Result 27th October 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute 28th October 2023 to 6th November, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Registration: Steps to Apply?

Visit the official website of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) at aaccc.gov.in.

‘Click here for R-2 Registration NewClick here for R-2 Registration” – Click on it.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the roll number, password, and security pin.

Enter the choices in the order of preference

Pay the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

The Counseling Committee will announce the AYUSH NEET PG round 2 counselling result on October 27. Selected students will have to report at the college between October 28 to November 6, 2023.

AYUSH AACCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Check Eligibility Criteria(revised)

Candidates eligible for seat allotment in the 2nd Round would be from one of the Following groups:

Group–I: Newly registered candidate for Round-2

Group-II: Registered candidates who did not get any seats in the 1st Round.

Group–III: Candidates who have reported at the allotted institute during 1st Round and submitted willingness for 2nd Round up-gradation as ‘Yes’. (Although due to addition of new AIQ-PG seats in Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy streams, candidates in respective streams will be considered for upgradation irrespective of willingness submitted in 1st round)

Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in 1st Round but not Joined/ not Reported. (i.e., availed ‘free exit’)

Group V: Candidates who have resigned from the allotted seat of 1st Round before the Commencement of the 2nd Round.

What is the procedure for the 3rd Round of Counseling?

Ans: Fresh registration is available for candidates who have not registered in the 1st Round/2ndRound of Counselling. Further, those candidates who opted for up-gradation at the time of reporting to the 1st/2nd Round allotted institute/course may submit fresh Choices during the 3rd Round choice filling period if they want up-gradation. The eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of his/her choice and merit

