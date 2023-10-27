Home

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result(OUT); Direct Link, How to Check

Download AACCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in. Check direct link, other details here.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today; Direct Link, How to Check

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi has announced the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) round 2 counselling today, October 27, 2023. All those students who have registered for the round 2 counselling process can check and download AACCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at

AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Registration Date And Time: Check Schedule

Name of the event and check important dates Registration & Payment: 19th October, 2023 to 24th October 2023 till 02:00 PM as per Server Time. * Payment facility will be available till 05:00 PM of 24th October 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/Locking 20th October 2023 to 24th October 2023 till 11:55 PM as per Server Time. Choice Locking from 2:00 PM to 11:55 PM on 24th October 2023, as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 25th October , 2023 to 26th October, 2023 Publication of Result 27th October 2023 Reporting at allotted Institute 28th October 2023 to 6th November, 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2: Admission Process

All admissions will be made through online mode only; therefore, candidates are advised to ask for an online-generated ‘Provisional Admission Letter’ at the time of physical reporting to ensure that the college has admitted him/her through online mode.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result(download link)

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: What’s Next?

Reporting to the allotted college.

Submission of willingness for up-gradation of the seat in the 3rd Round (Optional)

NOTE: It is mandatory for the candidates to take admission on their upgraded seats in the 3rdRound from Round 1 & 2 admitted seats. Such candidates, if not joined in the upgraded seats, will become ineligible for any further AYUSH-PG counseling (Central /State /UT/Central Pool Quota) and their security money will be forfeited.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, New Delhi at

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Enter the login details, if required.

Your Ayush NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will open the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 round 3 counselling on November 9 to November 13, 2023.

What is the procedure for the 3rd Round of Counseling?

Fresh registration is available for candidates who have not registered in the 1st Round/2ndRound of Counselling. Further, those candidates who opted for up-gradation at the time of reporting to the 1st/2nd Round allotted institute/course may submit fresh Choices during the 3rd Round choice filling period if they want up-gradation. The eligible candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of his/her choice and merit.

What will happen to vacant seats after the completion of the 3rd Round?

All India Quota seats of Govt. and Govt. aided/CU/NI institutions remain vacant after the last date for joining of 3rd Round will continue to be allotted during the online Stray Vacancy Round conducted by the AACCC, M/o Ayush.

The Vacant seats of Deemed University after the 3rd Round of AACCC-PG counseling will revert to the respective Deemed University for conducting the Stray Vacancy Round at the institute level. AACCC, M/o Ayush will provide the list of eligible registered candidates for conducting the Stray Vacancy Round, which is to be strictly exercised as per merit during seat allotment.

Further, the list of ineligible candidates will also be circulated to concerned State/UT counseling authorities, National Institutes/ Central Universities/ Deemed Universities to prohibit them from participating in further AYUSH-PG counseling (Central/State/UT/Central Pool Quota…, etc.).

