AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in Soon; Download Link

AACCC Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result can be downloaded by visiting the official website - https://aaccc.gov.in.

Ayush AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out at aaccc.gov.in; Check Registration, Choice Filling Dates.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) is all set to announce the Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, September 7, 2023. Once declared, candidates can download the AACCC Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website – https://aaccc.gov.in. If going by the schedule, selected candidates can report to the allotted institution from September 8 to September 13, 2023. All admissions will be made through online mode only; therefore, candidates are advised to ask for an online-generated ‘Provisional Admission Letter’ at the time of physical reporting to ensure that the college has admitted him/her through online mode.

The AACCC, M/o Ayush, will not entertain the admission/relieving/withdrawal/ cancellation made through offline mode by the college under any circumstances. Check the step-by-step guide to download AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling, download link, frequently asked question here.

How to Check AACCC Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) at https://aaccc.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Ayush NEET UG Result.” Enter the login details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result( Download link to be active soon)

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check Frequently Asked Questions Here

What documents are required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted ASU& H College?

Speaking of the information bulletin, here are some of the documents that you are required to bring at the time of joining or reporting to allotted colleges.

Original documents (along with attested photocopies, preferably 02 sets of documents) required at the time of joining in allotted ASU& H College are as below: Provisional Allotment Letter generated online from the AACCC portal. Admit Card for the NEET (UG)-2023 Exam issued by NTA. NEET (UG)-2023 Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA. Date of Birth Certificate (if the10th Standard Certificate does not bear the same)Class 10th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet Class 12th Pass Certificate and Marks sheet Eight (8) Passport size photographs. (Same as affixed on the NEET (UG)- 2023/AACCC-UG counseling-2023 online application form). Proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport) Medical Fitness Certificate issued by Registered Medical Practitioner in the prescribed format as attached in Annexure-VI. Transfer Certificate from the last studied institution

Should I submit any other certificate (e.g. Caste validity certificate) to complete the admission process?

Candidate is requested to confirm with the allotted College regarding any requirement of certificate other than that mentioned in FAQ No.24. If so, the candidate is instructed to bring such required certificates (e.g. Caste validity certificate) at the time of reporting at the allotted seat.

If I have a Birth Certificate/Caste Certificate/other certificates (s) in the regional language, will it be acceptable at the time of reporting/joining?

Certificates issued by the Competent Authority should be in English or Hindi. In case the certificate is issued in regional language (other than Hindi and English), Candidates are advised to carry a certified (attested) Copy of the English version of the original certificate along with the original certificate, as Certain States insist on certificates issued in the English language. The round 2 registration will begin from September 20, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of AACCC.

