AYUSH NEET 2021: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration process for AYUSH National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate(NEET UG 2021) counselling from today, on its official website. According to the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule, the round one registration will begin from Saturday, as of January 29, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible should visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in, and register for the same. The AYUSH counselling 2021 for All India Quota(AIQ) will be conducted in rounds – AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round or Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Note, the last date to register online is till February 3, 2022.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 53 Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

AYUSH NEET 2021: Important Dates Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts on uppsc.up.nic.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Events Important Dates AYUSH NEET Registration 29th January to 2nd February 2022 Choice filling 30th January to 2nd February 2022, till 11.55 pm First seat allotment process 3rd and 4th February 2022 Final round 1 seat allotment list 5th February 2022 Reporting at the allotted college 7th to 14th February 2022

Step by step guide to complete the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 Process. Also Read - HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 45 Group C Posts | Details Inside

Go to the official website of the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee, aaccc.gov.in.

Click on the UG Counselling tab available on the homepage.

tab available on the homepage. A new webpage will open.

Click on the Online Registration option.

option. Enter the required details such as Counselling service, roll number, gender, email id, and other details.

After entering the required details, click on the ‘Register’ option.

After registration, log in using the roll number and password sent to the registered email and number.

Now fill the form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite application fee for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021.

Click Here to Register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given above to register for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 Process. There will be no Fresh Registration in Final Stray Vacancy Round. There will be no choice filling in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The choices filled during the 3rd/Mop-Up Round will be considered for allotment in Final Stray Vacancy Round. The seats will be allotted by the software as per choices submitted during the 3rd/Mop-up Round.

Click here to Check Official Notification