AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Live: AACCC set to release Round 1 result today at aaccc.gov.in

The admission will be for AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/Unani/Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided/Central Universities/National Institutes/Deemed Universities and AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar.

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AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 Live

New Delhi: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is all set to release the AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. aaccc.gov.in. The candidates who have been allotted a seat in an institute can report at it from September 17 to September 23, 2026.

It is important to note the allotment of seats will be on the basis of candidate’s merit in the NEET UG examination. The admission will be for AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/Unani/Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided/Central Universities/National Institutes/Deemed Universities and AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar.

AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the results:

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AIQ seats coming under AACCC-UG Counseling 2026: