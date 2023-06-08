Home

Education

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process, Entrance Exams, Best Colleges, Other Details Here

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process, Entrance Exams, Best Colleges, Other Details Here

Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India.

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process, Entrance Exams, Best Colleges, Other Details Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Career Tips: Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. B. Sc. L.L.B. course, also known as the Bachelor of Science + Bachelor of Legislative Law (BSc LLB), is a five-year undergraduate program. The B. Sc. L.L.B. programme is further divided into 10 semesters (two semesters each year).

With the help of this course, students have the opportunity to learn about scientific and legal principles. Due to the standard procedure for BSc LLB admission, colleges only admit students to this programme through entrance exams. Only a very small number of universities in India offer admission based on merit.

You may like to read

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process

For the BSc LLB programme, there are two admission methods: entrance exam-based and merit-based, but entrance-based admission is more common. For admission to the BSc LLB programme, a variety of entrance exams are administered at the university, state, and national levels. Some universities also conduct their own entrance exams as well. Only students who pass the admission exams after the entrance exams are eligible for group discussions and interviews.

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates seeking admission to top B. Sc. L.L.B. colleges in India must meet a minimum set of requirements, some of which are listed below.

Admission to the BSc LLB programme requires completion of the 12th grade with an aggregate of 45%-50% (for the general category) and 40% (for SC/ST/OBC).

To be considered for admission to this degree, candidates must perform well on the entrance exam and successfully complete a personal interview.

Candidates whose results are still pending are still eligible to take the entrance exam, provided that they can show proof that they passed the qualifying exam with the required score when called for an interview.

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check List of Entrance Examination

Some of the most popular entrance exams for BSc LLB programmes are listed below:

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT): The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET): AILET is national level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. The AILET exam is held across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

AILET is national level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. The AILET exam is held across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats. Law School Admission Test (LSAT India): LSAT India, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC). LSAT India scores are accepted by a number of affiliated colleges as well as other participating colleges. Candidates who pass the LSAT India can enrol in programmes such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.com LLB, LLM, and others.

LSAT India, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC). LSAT India scores are accepted by a number of affiliated colleges as well as other participating colleges. Candidates who pass the LSAT India can enrol in programmes such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.com LLB, LLM, and others. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test in Law: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law or MH CET Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law or MH CET Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra. Symbiosis Law Admission Test: Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT). Since 2018, the SET – Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). This is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India.

Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT). Since 2018, the SET – Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). This is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India. Delhi University LLB Entrance Exam

Top Law Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking 2023

Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi

National Law University, New Delhi Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Science, Kolkata

The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Science, Kolkata Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Rank 6: Symbiosis Law School, Pune

Symbiosis Law School, Pune Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Rank 8: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Rank 10: Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow

Top B.Sc. L.L.B. Colleges in India

Parul University

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Lovely Professional University

Chandigarh University

M.S Ramaiah College of Law

Dr. B.R Ambedkar College of Law

Nirma University

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Career Prospectus

After completing a BSc LLB degree, some of the popular career fields include:

District and Sessions Judge

Notary

Law reporter

Science Reporter

Legal Advisor

Attorney

B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Career Scope

Students pursuing a BSc in LLB are advised to do an internship with a reputable attorney, after which they can open their own businesses after two to three years of experience. Following graduation, they can work for a variety of corporate entities. For more Education related news, keep track of /.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.