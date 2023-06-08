By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process, Entrance Exams, Best Colleges, Other Details Here
Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India.
Career Tips: Law is a career stream that aspiring students can pursue at the Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), or Doctorate (PhD) level to study, research, and practice in India. B. Sc. L.L.B. course, also known as the Bachelor of Science + Bachelor of Legislative Law (BSc LLB), is a five-year undergraduate program. The B. Sc. L.L.B. programme is further divided into 10 semesters (two semesters each year).
With the help of this course, students have the opportunity to learn about scientific and legal principles. Due to the standard procedure for BSc LLB admission, colleges only admit students to this programme through entrance exams. Only a very small number of universities in India offer admission based on merit.
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Admission Process
For the BSc LLB programme, there are two admission methods: entrance exam-based and merit-based, but entrance-based admission is more common. For admission to the BSc LLB programme, a variety of entrance exams are administered at the university, state, and national levels. Some universities also conduct their own entrance exams as well. Only students who pass the admission exams after the entrance exams are eligible for group discussions and interviews.
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Eligibility Criteria
Candidates seeking admission to top B. Sc. L.L.B. colleges in India must meet a minimum set of requirements, some of which are listed below.
- Admission to the BSc LLB programme requires completion of the 12th grade with an aggregate of 45%-50% (for the general category) and 40% (for SC/ST/OBC).
- To be considered for admission to this degree, candidates must perform well on the entrance exam and successfully complete a personal interview.
- Candidates whose results are still pending are still eligible to take the entrance exam, provided that they can show proof that they passed the qualifying exam with the required score when called for an interview.
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check List of Entrance Examination
Some of the most popular entrance exams for BSc LLB programmes are listed below:
- Common Law Admission Test (CLAT): The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities, comprising representative universities. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment respectively.
- All India Law Entrance Test (AILET): AILET is national level All India Law Entrance Test examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi. The AILET exam is held across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.
- Law School Admission Test (LSAT India): LSAT India, a national-level law entrance exam, is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC). LSAT India scores are accepted by a number of affiliated colleges as well as other participating colleges. Candidates who pass the LSAT India can enrol in programmes such as BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.com LLB, LLM, and others.
- Maharashtra Common Entrance Test in Law: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law or MH CET Law is a state-level law entrance exam in Maharashtra.
- Symbiosis Law Admission Test: Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL.B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) /B.A LL.B. /B.B.A LL.B offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have to appear for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT). Since 2018, the SET – Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT). This is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India.
- Delhi University LLB Entrance Exam
Top Law Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking 2023
- Rank 1: National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- Rank 2: National Law University, New Delhi
- Rank 3: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- Rank 4: The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Science, Kolkata
- Rank 5: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Rank 6: Symbiosis Law School, Pune
- Rank 7: Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
- Rank 8: Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
- Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Rank 10: Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow
Top B.Sc. L.L.B. Colleges in India
- Parul University
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)
- Lovely Professional University
- Chandigarh University
- M.S Ramaiah College of Law
- Dr. B.R Ambedkar College of Law
- Nirma University
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Career Prospectus
After completing a BSc LLB degree, some of the popular career fields include:
- District and Sessions Judge
- Notary
- Law reporter
- Science Reporter
- Legal Advisor
- Attorney
B.Sc. L.L.B. Course: Check Career Scope
Students pursuing a BSc in LLB are advised to do an internship with a reputable attorney, after which they can open their own businesses after two to three years of experience. Following graduation, they can work for a variety of corporate entities. For more Education related news, keep track of https://www.india.com/education/.
