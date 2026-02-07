Home

Education

BEd and Integrated BEd: Know the difference and which one to opt after Class 12 or graduation to become a teacher

The major difference between a BEd degree and an integrated BEd degree is based on duration and structure. Scroll down to read details.

The Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree and the Integrated BEd (Integrated BEd) degree are popular degrees to pursue for becoming a teacher in India. The teaching profession is considered one of the safest in India by many people. In order to become one, candidates have to pursue a degree, either a BEd or an integrated BEd. The objective of the two degrees is the same. However, there are some differences between the two. Here, we take you through the details for students to make a mindful choice.

BEd degree

If you’re wondering, ‘What’s a normal BEd degree?’, we’ve got you covered. The degree’s full form is Bachelor of Education. The degree is of 2 years, whose eligibility is the completion of a graduation degree (BA, BSc, BCom, etc.) The admission criteria for the degree are through entrance exams or merit, which depends on the university or state. The degree prepares students to take up the roles of teaching in schools.

Integrated BEd degree

The Integrated BEd degree is a dual-degree programme. It combines the graduation degree and the teaching degree into one course. The duration of the degree is 4 years. The eligibility of the programme is after Class 12. The formats of the course are BSc-BEd and BA-BEd.

Difference between BEd and an integrated BEd degree

The major difference between a BEd degree and an integrated BEd degree is based on duration and structure. The duration of the BEd degree is 2 years, and that of the integrated BEd degree is 4 years.

What’s better – a BEd or an integrated BEd?

The students who have good clarity about their career after the completion of Class 12 should opt for the integrated BEd. It’s an easier and faster option and saves the time of candidates as they don’t have to prepare for exams like CTET, TET, or other recruitment tests related to teaching.

On the other hand, if a student after completing the graduation degree decides to enter the profession of teaching, they have no other option but to go for a BEd degree.

