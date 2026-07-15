Bad news for CBSE as SC expresses concern over OSM evaluation system, seeks status report | All details

Supreme Court seeks urgent status report from CBSE on On-Screen Marking glitches causing immense student frustration.

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New Delhi: In a significant national development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday intervened in the growing controversy surrounding the CBSE’s digital evaluation process, expressing deep concern over the persistent difficulties faced by Class 12 students under the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. In the recent development, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has sought a comprehensive status report on the mechanism. Emphasizing the need for a permanent, non-adversarial solution, the top court has roped in Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in resolving the alleged evaluation irregularities.

What is the controversy around OSM evaluation system?

Observing that students had been facing persistent problems under the newly introduced digital evaluation mechanism, the CJI-led Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the top court in resolving the issue. The apex court said the Union government should not treat the proceedings as adversarial and stressed that it was looking for a permanent solution to the concerns raised over the evaluation process.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check your scorecard if official website cbse.gov.in crashes

What does the government say on OSM evaluation system?

Appearing for the Centre, SG Mehta submitted that while most of the individual marksheet-related grievances referred to in the petition had been resolved, the government was taking the broader concerns regarding the evaluation system seriously. He informed the bench that a one-member commission headed by S. Radha Chauhan had been constituted to review the OSM mechanism and recommend reforms.

“We are not taking this adversely,” SG Mehta told the top court, adding that the panel was already examining the grievances raised by students and other stakeholders. Taking note of the submission, the Supreme Court directed the Solicitor General to place a status report on record detailing the steps taken by the government and the CBSE to address the issues. The matter has been posted for further hearing next week on July 24.

According to the petition filed by Rakesh Binjola, the OSM system, introduced by CBSE for the first time through circulars issued in February this year, suffered from large-scale irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets.

The plea alleged that due to scanning errors and portal glitches, the digital evaluation process resulted in arbitrary assessment and, in some cases, non-evaluation of answers, violating students’ rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)