Bad news for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India and RR star as he fails to appear….

Did Indian U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi appear for the CBSE Class 10th exam? Read detailed story here.

CBSE Class 10th Maths Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the CBSE Class 10th Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic board examinations today at 1:30 PM. The examination began at 10:30 AM. Meanwhile, Indian U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not appear for the CBSE Class 10th exam. While speaking to news agency ANI, Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, stated, “He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE… If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent… We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice… I think he will definitely take the next exam.”

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: On Indian U-19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi not appearing for the CBSE Class 10th exam, Principal of Podar International School, NK Sinha, says, “He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the… pic.twitter.com/OAIP5bqrX6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

During the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2025 season, he secured a deal worth Rs 1.1 crore with Rajasthan Royals, making him the youngest IPL player ever. In the IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, at the age of 14, Suryavanshi became the youngest T20 centurion and the first Indian to hit the fastest IPL fifty. Starting off his IPL journey with a first-ball six, he became one of the young, emerging stars of the season, with 252 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.55, with a century and fifty.

Earlier, Neel Kishore, the principal of Podar International School, Samastipur, confirmed the star cricketer’s entry to the “academic pitch” and emphasised that the 14-year-old will not receive any preferential treatment and that facilities will remain the same.

“Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. He has received his admit card. There is excitement among everyone, be it teachers, students or parents, for his arrival. However, we have made arrangements with that in mind, as he is still a student and will be appearing for his examination. This is an academic pitch, not a cricket pitch. We will ensure students have no issues taking the exams. All the facilities, safety, and security will be the same for all. Exams will start on February 17,” stated Neel to ANI.

