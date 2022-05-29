Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022: Banaras Hindu University, BHU is looking for bright candidates with research aptitude for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professors in various disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the University — bhu.ac.in — till June 13, 2022. The last date for submission of a hard copy (downloaded application form) alongwith the enclosures is June 15, up to 5.00 PM. A total of 14 posts will be filled in the University through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Application Fee Here

Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 4 Posts

Associate Professor: 6 Posts

Professor: 3 Posts

Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Last Date for Online submission of Application form and Application Fee payment: June 13 up to 5:00 p.m.

Last date for submission of a hard copy (downloaded application form) along with the enclosures: June 15 up to 5.00 p.m.

Banaras Hindu University(BHU)Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Name of the Post and Pay Matrix

Professor: Rs. 1,44,200 (1,44,200 – 2,18,200)

Associate Professor: Rs. 1,31,400 (1,31,400 – 2,17,100)

Assistant Professor: Rs. 57,700 (57,700 – 1,82,400)

Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

A non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 1000/- through online from the candidates of UR, EWSs & OBCs categories. No application fee for SCs, STs, & PwBDs category candidates and women & transgender candidates. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway in an online application through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the educational qualification, selection process and age limit through the official notification shared below:

Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

The Hard Copy of the application along with all enclosures should be sent by SPEED POST only to “the Office of theRegistrar, (Recruitment & Assessment Cell), Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi – 221005.” The post-Code & Post Name should be super scribed on the envelope. Only one application should be sent in one envelope. The hard copy should be posted/submitted on the next working day after the date of submission of the online application.