Banaras Hindu University PG Admissions 2023 Seat Allotment Result Will Be Out After August 15

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced that the seat allotment results regarding the Postgraduate (PG) Admissions 2023 will be issued on the official website- bhuonline.in after Independence Day, i.e., August 15, 2023. Know how to access the list.

Banaras Hindu University

New Delhi: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced that the seat allotment results for the Postgraduate (PG) admissions, 2023 will be released after Independence Day, which is August 15, 2023. The official notice for the same read- ““The BHU PG admissions 2023-24 will be done at the respective departments only after 15.08.2023”. The seat allotments can be accessed via the official website of the university- bhuonline.in.

BHU PG Admissions 2023 Seat Allotments: How To Download

To download the seat allotment list for the postgraduate admissions 2023-2024, you have to first visit BHU’s official website, bhuonline.in.

On the home page of this website, you will find the link named ‘PG Seat Allotment Result 2023’, click on it and select the programme you have applied for.

The list of seat allotments for your programme will now appear on your screen. Now check your name and then download the list for any further use.

Criteria For Seat Allotment

Please note that the seat allotment result list will be prepared on the basis of the candidates’ performance in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. Before registering for a postgraduate course in BHU, the candidates were supposed to check their eligibility for the programme in which they wanted to apply. Along with the scores of the CUET PG 2023, scores attained by the students at their bachelor’s level will also be included.

The BHU PG Seat Allotment Result was initially going to be declared on August 11 but was later rescheduled. The university has said that after the seat allotment result is declared, all the registered candidates must prioritise the regular seat option to the paid one for their choice of course. In case a student chooses a paid seat despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria of a regular seat, they will be assigned the paid seat. Merit and the ‘preference order’ of the candidate will be the basis for seat allotment.

If a student applies for the paid as well as the regular seat for MA Hindi, the first preference will be given to the paid seat, even if he/she meets the qualifications for the regular seat which will be a second choice.

Banaras Hindu University is a very prestigious educational institution which offers UG,PG and Doctoral level courses. To apply for a PG course, the candidate must have at least 50% marks and except MBA, all other courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

