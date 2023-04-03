Home

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Today, Apply Now for 5000 Posts | Deets Inside

The candidates must note that the online exam will be held in the second week of April. This recruitment drive will fill 5000 posts in the organisation.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The recruitment process for Apprentice posts at Central Bank of India ends today. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online on the official website of the bank i.e. centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is April 3, 2023.

The candidates must note that the online exam will be held in the second week of April. This recruitment drive will fill 5000 posts in the organisation. Candidates need to register himself/herself on the apprenticeship portal – apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Key Details

A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government can apply.

All applicants will have to apply online from 19.03.2023 to 03.04.2023 by clicking the link apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunityview/6412cbf5977ed17c321d25e2.

If the Applicant has his/her profile created on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (apprenticeship portal) then he/she will be prompted to log in and apply.

The selection process will be based on Online Written Test (objective type).

The online written examination will consist of five parts i.e. 1. Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge 2. Basic Retail Liability Products 3. Basic Retail Asset Products 4. Basic Investment Products 5. Basic Insurance Products.

Opening Date for online registration: March 20, 2023

Closing Date for online registration: April 03, 2023

Date of Online Written Test: April 2nd week

