Home

Education

Job Opportunity For Women: Union Bank Of India Is Hiring. Check Salary, Application Link Here

Job Opportunity For Women: Union Bank Of India Is Hiring. Check Salary, Application Link Here

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The Union Bank of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates for the recruitment of Female Sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is May 9. Please note candidates will be hired for the post of Single Window Operator- ‘A’/Clerk. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, application link, and other details here.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Start Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: April 4, 2023

Last Date for payment of fees/intimation charges and submitting the ON-LINE application: May 9, 2023

Union Bank of India Vacancy

S. No. Name of Sports/Game Post Basic Pay Scale* Vacancies 1 Hockey Single Window

Operator- ‘A’/Clerk 17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-

24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-

42660-3270/1-45930-1990/1-

47920(20 Years) 11

(Female)

Union Bank of India Eligibility Criteria Minimum Educational Qualifications:

11 Vacancies(Female) of Single Window Operator-‘A’/Clerks: Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Union Bank of India Selection Criteria

The selection process will comprise of three phases as under: Sports Proficiency, Field Trial, and Written Test. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

You may like to read

Union Bank of India Job Notification Pdf – Direct Link

Union Bank of India Job Application Form – Direct Link

Union Bank of India Application Fee/Intimation Charges

UR/OBC Rs.850.00 (Inclusive of GST)

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates Rs.175.00 (Inclusive of GST)

How to Apply For Union Bank of India Jobs?

Candidates are first required to go to the Bank’s website www.unionbankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘Recruitments’ Page to open the Career Overview Page, ‘Click to View the Current Recruitment’ to open the link

“Recruitment of Meritorious Female Sportspersons” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.