Bank Jobs 2023: Central Bank Of India is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Last Date, Selection Process Here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India is hiring candidates for the engagement of Business Correspondent Supervisor for supervising BC activities on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Bank at centralbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank. The last date to submit the application is April 8, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last date for submission of application form: April 8, 2023

Central Bank of India Vacancy

Business Correspondent Supervisor: 4 (Raipur-1 , Bilaspur-1 , Durg-1 and Jagdalpur-1)

Central Bank of India Eligibility Criteria

For Young Candidates:

Minimum qualification should be graduate with Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc.), however qualification like M. Sc. (IT)/ BE (IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference. Should be in the age group of 21-45 years at the time of appointment. The maximum age for continuation of BC supervisors will be 60 years.

For Retired Bank Employees:

Retired Officers (including voluntarily retired) of any bank (PSU/RRB/Private Banks/Cooperative Banks) up to the Rank of Senior Manager / equivalent may be appointed for the purpose.Retired clerks and equivalent of Central Bank of India having passed JAIIB with good track record.

Central Bank of India Selection Process

Selection and Approval of BC Supervisor: The selection will be held through interview process.

Period of Contract: The contract will be initially for a period of 12 months subject to satisfactory annual performance review. For more details, refer to the job description shared below.

How to Apply?

“Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure -3).Last date for receipt of application is 08.04.2023. No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected. Addressed the application, Super scribing “Application for the post of BC Supervisor on contract basis for FY-2023-24″ to Regional Head, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, 1st floor, Bombay Market, G.E. Road, Raipur-492001(C.G.),” reads the official notification. While applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned above and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects.

