Bank Jobs 2023: National Housing Bank is Hiring Candidates For Manager, Other Posts; Apply Now at nhb.org.in

NHB Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February o6, 2023.

National Housing Bank is Hiring For Manager.

NHB Recruitment 2023: National Housing Bank (NHB), has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of General Manager, Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February o6, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and application forms here.

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: 01.01.2023

Website link open for Online registration of Applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: 14.01.2023 TO 06.02.2023 (both days are inclusive)

Last date for online registration of Applications and payment of fees/intimation charges:06.02.2023

Download of e-Call Letter: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website

Conduct of Interview: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website

Declaration of Final Result: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website

NHB Officer Vacancy

Project Finance (01): 1 post

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) including one backlog under OBC-NCL category: 02 posts

Please go through the recruitment notification shared below to know more about the job positions.

NHB Officer Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 175/- Other than SC/ST/PWD Rs. 850/-

NHB Officer Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification For General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.

Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant. Deputy General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.

Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant. Deputy General Manager (Credit): Graduate in any discipline with CA.

Graduate in any discipline with CA. Assistant General Manager (IT): Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

NHB Officer Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview. In case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria are more, a preliminary screening of the applications by the Screening Committee, will be carried out for short-listing eligible candidates to be called for the Interview. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For NHB Officer Job Positions?

Candidates can apply ONLY through online mode from 14.01.2023 to 06.02.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Application Fee/Intimation Charge once paid will NOT BE refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination/interview or selection.