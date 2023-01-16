Top Recommended Stories
Bank Jobs 2023: National Housing Bank is Hiring Candidates For Manager, Other Posts; Apply Now at nhb.org.in
NHB Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February o6, 2023.
NHB Recruitment 2023: National Housing Bank (NHB), has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of General Manager, Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager, Scale – VI, and others. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NHB at nhb.org.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February o6, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and application forms here.
Also Read:
- Rajasthan Contractual Teacher Recruitment 2023: Job Opportunity For Teacher. Apply For 9,172 Posts at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
- LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. 300 Posts on Offer
- UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here
NHB Officer Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Cut-off date for eligibility criteria: 01.01.2023
- Website link open for Online registration of Applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges: 14.01.2023 TO 06.02.2023 (both days are inclusive)
- Last date for online registration of Applications and payment of fees/intimation charges:06.02.2023
- Download of e-Call Letter: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website
- Conduct of Interview: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website
- Declaration of Final Result: The intimation shall be uploaded on NHB’s website
NHB Officer Vacancy
- Project Finance (01): 1 post
- Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) including one backlog under OBC-NCL category: 02 posts
Please go through the recruitment notification shared below to know more about the job positions.
NHB Officer Application Fee
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs. 175/-
|Other than SC/ST/PWD
|Rs. 850/-
NHB Officer Eligibility Criteria
- Check Educational Qualification For General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.
- Deputy General Manager (Project Finance): Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant.
- Deputy General Manager (Credit): Graduate in any discipline with CA.
- Assistant General Manager (IT): Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
NHB Officer Selection Process
The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview. In case the number of candidates who apply and fulfil the eligibility criteria are more, a preliminary screening of the applications by the Screening Committee, will be carried out for short-listing eligible candidates to be called for the Interview. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.
Download NHB Officer Job Notification PDF
NHB Officer Job Application Form Direct Link
How to Apply For NHB Officer Job Positions?
Candidates can apply ONLY through online mode from 14.01.2023 to 06.02.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Application Fee/Intimation Charge once paid will NOT BE refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination/interview or selection.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.