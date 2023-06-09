Home

Bank Jobs 2023: Want To Work At Punjab National Bank(PNB)? Check Job Description, Salary, Application Form Here

Punjab National Bank(PNB) Jobs: The Punjab National Bank(PNB) has released a recruitment notification. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Bank Jobs: The Punjab National Bank(PNB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Officer-Credit, Senior Manager-Data Scientist, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at pnbindia.in. The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. A total of 240 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

PNB Recruitment 2023: Check Last Date to Apply

Opening Date for On-line Registration 24.05.2023

Closing Date for On-line Registration 11.06.2023

Tentative Date of Online Test (Wherever required) 02.07.2023

PNB Vacancy

Officer-Credit: 200 posts

Officer-Industry: 8 posts

Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 posts

Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 posts

Officer-Architect: 1 post

Officer-Economics: 6 posts

Manager-Economics: 4 posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 03 posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 4 posts

Senior Manager- Cyber Security: 3 posts

PNB Salary

Officer-Credit: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Officer-Industry: 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

PNB Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria

Officer-Credit: Chartered Accountant (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Or Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Officer-Industry: Full time degree in B.E./ B. Tech. in streams of Electrical/ Chemical/ Mechanical/ Civil/ Textile/ Mining/ Metallurgy from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

PNB Selection Process

Selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon the application response received against each post, as per the discretion of the Bank. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below:

How to Apply Online For Bank Jobs?

A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple applications only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited. Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in this advertisement. Applications, once submitted, will not be allowed to be withdrawn and the application fee/intimation charges once paid, shall be neither refunded nor held in reserve for any other examination.

