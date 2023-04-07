Home

Bank Jobs 2023: State Bank of India Is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Salary, Other Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India is hiring. A total of 1031 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

SBI Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 1031 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the vacant positions is April 30, 2023.

Candidates must upload all required documents (Assignment details, ID proof, age proof, experience, etc.) failing which their application/ candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other matters are provided below.

State Bank of India SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration begins: April 1, 2023

Last Date to Apply: April 30, 2023

SBI Vacancy For Engagement of Retired Bank Staff

Name of the post and number of vacancies here

Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC): 821 posts

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC): 172 posts

Support OfficerAnytime Channels (SO-AC): 38 posts

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Name of the post Check Educational qualification/ /Experience/ Specific Skills Required Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC) No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff. The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement. Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff. The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement. Support OfficerAnytime Channels (SO-AC) No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff. The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Salary Here

Name of the post Monthly Remuneration / Reporting

Authority Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC) Rs.36,000/- per month

Reporting Authority: – Concerned

Regional Manager at RBO with dotted

line relationship with Channel Manager

Supervisor (CMS) Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) Rs.41,000/- per month

Reporting Authority: – Concerned

Regional Manager at RBO with dotted

line relationship with AGM (AC) Network Support OfficerAnytime Channels (SO-AC) Rs.41,000/- per month

Reporting Authority: -AGM (AC) Network/

AGM(S&P)

SBI Recruitment 2023: Check Selection Process Here

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview.

Shortlisting: -Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. For more details, refer to recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply For SBI Bank Jobs?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.